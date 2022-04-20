news, local-news,

Hawkesbury primary producers and turf growers have met with the Shadow Agriculture Minister, Julie Collins, and Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, to discuss ongoing issues arising from the floods. Ms Collins and Ms Templeman met with local orchard and wine makers, as well as those involved in agricultural education, at Enniskillen Orchard on March 6 before travelling to Cornwallis to discuss turf growers' concerns. "Hawkesbury's primary producers have been through bushfires and floods," said MS Templeman. "They know the challenges of farming in our area, as well as the opportunities. "The agricultural sector is a huge part of our local economy, and farmers raised a number of issues including the disconnect between Federal, State and Local Governments when it comes to what needs to happen on the ground, as well as genuine planning for the future when it comes to natural disasters. "One of the issues that was raised was over-development, and the threat to productive land west of the river." Issues around flood and fire assistance were also raised. Ms Templeman said it was clear from the feedback that access to primary production disaster support was full of red tape. "We need to see clarity around the payments, what things growers have to do to be eligible and what records they need to keep," she said. "There needs to be certainty about it, rather than a 'wait and see' approach which throws growers into limbo for weeks or months on end. "Unfortunately, primary producers affected by flooding in the Hawkesbury fall through cracks in flood assistance, often because of their size." Ms Templeman gave the example of how not all flooded farmers met the turnover requirements and that some had off-farm income that ruled them out. "Some of that is because of the nature of businesses and primary production here, in a peri-urban setting on smaller plots of land, so people miss out on being eligible even when they've suffered a direct hit," she said. "I wanted to give our primary producers the opportunity to discuss the difficulties they have been facing directly with Julie, because it's something we need to address for the future. "This area is always going to flood and we need to put plans in place for when it does. "There's been no investment in resilience in our areas by this Liberal Government and nothing has changed in the most recent Budget. It's wrong and it's unfair."

Hawkesbury primary producers and turf growers discuss flood issues