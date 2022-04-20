Grow your mind, Grow your life with Dr Narjes Gorjizadeh

news, local-news,

Hawkesbury Library Services will be hosting an online author talk with Dr Narjes Gorjizadeh, PhD research scientist, author and life coach, on Wednesday, May 4, from 6.30pm - 7.30pm. Dr Narjes will share simple strategies and practical tools to manage stress and anxiety to help people on their path to personal growth, a concept she explored in her number one Amazon bestseller, Grow your mind, Grow your life. She will share how to focus and enjoy living in the moment, so attendees can unleash their potential. Dr Narjes is dedicated to helping others heal and live their best lives. Attendees will receive a special offer if they wish to purchase her publication. This event is free. To book go to Eventbrite hawkesburylibrary.eventbrite.com or call 4560 4460. Attendees will receive the Zoom details with their ticket.

