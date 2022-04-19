whats-on,

In the grand tradition of beautiful people doing silly things for comedy comes the fun and adventurous The Lost City. The new film is much like Romancing the Stone from the 80s. It follows romance novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who is kidnapped by a millionaire who wants her to find an artifact belonging to a long dead ancient culture. Loretta's latest book, The Lost City of D, details said ancient culture and the fabled headpiece the kidnapper - Abigail ("it's gender-neutral, like Leslie or Beverly") Fairfax, played with delight by Daniel 'Harry Potter' Radcliffe - is desperate to get his hands on. The author has experience with researching ancient cultures and languages, and has even deciphered ancient text for the book, which is why Fairfax is hellbent on securing her services. Meanwhile, Loretta's cover model, a Fabio-esque Channing Tatum as Alan Caprison, sees her getting kidnapped and is determined to find her. Tatum revels in the 'dumb pretty boy' archetype, before slowly revealing (not so much) more beneath the surface. Brad Pitt also appears as a specialist in recovering kidnapped folks, and though his role is small, it's thoroughly enjoyable. The comedy is broad and filled with double entendres - to be expected from a film that was going to be called The Lost City of D - but is never too raunchy or clever. Radcliffe is an interesting take on a villain for this type of film, but he does the job amiably and doesn't give off any great sense of threat. Da'Vine Joy Randolph is a scene-stealer as Loretta's publisher Beth, and when she links up with Bullock's The Proposal co-star Oscar Nunez it's even funnier. The romantic storyline is not as strong as that in Romancing the Stone, but it's alright and will probably go down fine for fans of Bullock and Tatum. Tatum is always at his best when he's being silly, and that's certainly the case in The Lost City. If you're after a fairly brainless, good-looking adventure comedy to help pass a couple of hours, then you're really not going to go wrong with The Lost City - it doesn't try to be anything deeper than it is, and that's all we can ask.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/78a8cc6b-c319-4a44-8ee0-de00fbba6f71.jpg/r0_74_2000_1204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg