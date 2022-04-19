Hawkesbury residents keenest about koala conservation: expert

news, local-news,

Hawkesbury residents are some of the keenest on koalas in Sydney and prepared to do what it takes to save the endangered species, according to research by Science for Wildlife. The wildlife conservation organisation, with the support of the NSW Koala Strategy, consudcted a survey of 320 residents from Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, surrounding communities and the Sydney basin to understand the barriers and solutions to effective koala conservation. They found that Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains residents were some of the most invested in protecting the native animals. "There was a keen awareness, particularly with the landholders either side of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area," said Executive Director of Science for Wildlife, Dr Kellie Leigh. "The awareness that there are koalas in the backyards in Hawkesbury - including Kurrajong and Grose Vale - is a good thing to mitigate threats." Dr Leigh said koalas were more threatened in developed areas and keeping dogs contained was important. She urged people driving through protected areas to slow down and keep an eye out for koalas. "If you live in or around the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, you have the privilege of living with a special population of koalas. Koalas in the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains region were recently found to be the most genetically diverse population in Australia. That makes them important for conservation of the species as a whole," Dr Leigh said. "However, these unique populations are at risk. In 2019 the Black Summer Bushfires burnt approximately 80 percent of the world heritage area, heavily impacting our koala populations. "Koalas are living in the national parks but also on private properties in nearby areas, and you can help to conserve them. Mapping of koala sightings has revealed that there are some specific koala risk hotspots in the Hawkesbury, especially around Kurrajong Hills, Bell's Line of Road and Mountain Lagoon." In the Greater Blue Mountains koalas have been found around in Kanangra-Boyd National Park, Newnes Plateau as well as sighting in the Lower Blue Mountains. "When you are in these areas, please keep an eye out for koalas. You can report your sightings at Scienceforwildlife.org," Dr Leigh said. Residents keen to plant koala habitat trees on their properties can contact their local Landcare, Bushcare or Science for Wildlife (scienceforwildlife.org) for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/9e041a56-be5b-4a8a-bc07-364b295c6b71.jpeg/r11_430_4597_3021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg