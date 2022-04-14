  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Richmond Golf Club will host the 2022 Richmond Cup

Local News

Richmond Golf Club will be hosting its 2022 Richmond Cup on Saturday, April 23, with over $2000 in prizes to be won.

The cup is an 18 hole scratch event open to amateur male golfers with a GA handicap of up to 8.0 for visitors and 11.9 for members.

Prizes for the day include: $600 to the Richmond Cup winner (Scratch), $300 to the runner-up and $150 to third place.

The Nett winner will take home $300, while the runner up will receive $75 and third place will get $75.

The winner of the Junior Scratch (under 18s) will get $200, with the Junior Nett will receive $100.

Throughout the days competition, whoever can get nearest to the pin on any of the par threes will be walking away with a dozen Pro V1 golf balls.

Prizes are limited to one per player, with winners receiving the prize of higher value.

Additionally, the first player that gets a hole-in-one on the 15th hole will win a $500 Eftpos card.

To enter visit tinyurl.com/mr3d7zr3 and complete the form, which can be emailed to richmondcup@richmondgolfclub.com.au or handed in at the pro shop. Entries close Saturday, April 16.

The draw will be published on Wednesday, April 20 at richmondgolfclub.com.au.