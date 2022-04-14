news, local-news,

Richmond Golf Club will be hosting its 2022 Richmond Cup on Saturday, April 23, with over $2000 in prizes to be won. The cup is an 18 hole scratch event open to amateur male golfers with a GA handicap of up to 8.0 for visitors and 11.9 for members. Prizes for the day include: $600 to the Richmond Cup winner (Scratch), $300 to the runner-up and $150 to third place. The Nett winner will take home $300, while the runner up will receive $75 and third place will get $75. The winner of the Junior Scratch (under 18s) will get $200, with the Junior Nett will receive $100. Throughout the days competition, whoever can get nearest to the pin on any of the par threes will be walking away with a dozen Pro V1 golf balls. Prizes are limited to one per player, with winners receiving the prize of higher value. Additionally, the first player that gets a hole-in-one on the 15th hole will win a $500 Eftpos card. To enter visit tinyurl.com/mr3d7zr3 and complete the form, which can be emailed to richmondcup@richmondgolfclub.com.au or handed in at the pro shop. Entries close Saturday, April 16. The draw will be published on Wednesday, April 20 at richmondgolfclub.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/a99ce387-4d73-487b-9b04-92a32505f285.jpeg/r49_0_1031_555_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg