In just the second day of the 2022 Federal Election campaign, the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was in the Hawkesbury meeting with locals, including Mulgrave based manufacturer, Hogan Engineering. Joining Mr Morrison on the visit to Macquarie (the countries most marginal seat) were Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Liberal Senator Marise Payne and Liberal candidate for Macquarie Sarah Richards. They met with the third generation owner of the local manufacturer, Darren Hogan, and his fellow director, Ross Hibbert, who brought the visitors on a tour around the factory, showing them all the aspects of work that goes into Hogan. The staff at Hogan also had the opportunity to meet the PM. From the administrators, to the factory works, and even the apprentices, shook hands with and explained their work to the visiting politicians.

