Windsor and North Richmond continue to experience moderate flooding
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have reported that moderate flooding continues at North Richmond and Windsor.
River level rises were observed across the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley due to heavy rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday.
Heavy rainfall has eased overnight Thursday. Further showers are forecast for the remainder of Friday and during Saturday which are not expected to produce renewed river level rises.
Warragamba dam is spilling. Moderate flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond and Windsor.
River level rises have been observed along the Upper Colo River, and minor flooding is peaking at Putty Road Friday afternoon.
River level rises are occurring along the Macdonald River and some areas may experience flooding impacts.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond and Windsor. Minor flooding occurring at Penrith and Sackville. No flooding is expected downstream of Sackville.
The Nepean River at Penrith peaked at 5.91 metres around 11:00 am Friday 08 April and is currently at 5.63 metres and steady with minor flooding.
The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) is currently peaking around 10.1 metres. This is well below the flood levels in March 2021 and March 2022. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) may peak near 11.80 metres around 06:00 pm Friday.
The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) may peak near 9.80 metres around 04:00 am Saturday with moderate flooding.
The Hawkesbury River at Sackville may peak near 5.80 metres Saturday morning with minor flooding.
The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland is likely to remain below the minor flood level (4.60 m).
No flooding is expected at Wisemans Ferry.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road.
The Colo River at Putty Road is likely to peak around 5.0 metres Friday afternoon with minor flooding.
Flood Safety Advice:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
- Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.
- Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it undercover, away from areas likely to flood.
- Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.
- Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
- NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
- RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
- Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/greatersydney.shtml
- Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
- Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
- BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW