The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has advised that major flooding is likely to occur at North Richmond from Friday morning, however river levels are likely to remain well below the March 2021 and March 2022 flood levels. River level rises were observed across the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley due to heavy rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday. Heavy rainfall has eased overnight Thursday. Further showers are forecast for Friday and Saturday which are not expected to produce renewed river level rises. North Richmond Bridge was closed at 12:48am and remains closed due to flood waters. Warragamba dam is spilling. Major flooding is likely along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond from later Friday morning as a result of significant flows from the Upper Nepean. Moderate flooding is occurring at Windsor. River level rises have been observed along the Upper Colo River, and minor flooding is possible at Putty Road Friday morning. Predictions for Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry will be provided after upstream peaks are observed. A Flood Watch is current for the Upper Coxs and Macdonald Rivers. Major flooding likely along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond. Moderate flooding occurring at Windsor. Minor flooding occurring at Penrith and minor flooding expected at Sackville. The Nepean River at Penrith may peak near 6.50 metres around 02:00 pm Friday with minor flooding. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) is likely to exceed the major flood level (10.50 m) around 10:00 am Friday and may peak around 11.80 metres 6:00 pm Friday with major flooding, and well below the flood levels in March 2021 and March 2022. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) may reach around 9.80 metres overnight Friday into Saturday with moderate flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.60 m) around 2:00pm Friday afternoon. The river level may reach around 5.80 metres Friday evening with minor flooding. Minor flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road. The Colo River at Putty Road is likely to peak around 5.0 metres Friday afternoon with minor flooding. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

