Major flooding possible at North Richmond below the levels of March

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned that major flooding is possible at North Richmond along the Hawkesbury River, with levels expected to remain below the floods of last month. A deepening coastal trough has been producing heavy rainfall over the Upper Nepean catchment area since Wednesday evening, and is forecast to expand to the rest of the Hawkesbury and Colo catchments and continue through to Friday. Warragamba dam is spilling. Moderate flooding is expected along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond overnight Thursday into Friday as a result of significant flows from the Upper Nepean, with major flooding possible with forecast rainfall. A Severe Weather Warning is current for heavy rainfall in the Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of Hunter, Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands Forecast Districts. A Flood Watch is current for the Upper Nepean, Hawkesbury and Lower Nepean, Upper Coxs, Colo and Macdonald Rivers. Moderate flooding possible at Penrith and Windsor and minor flooding possible at Sackville. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) is expected to exceed the minor flood level (3.80 m) around 05:00 pm Thursday. The river level is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (7.90 m) overnight Thursday into Friday and may reach the major flood level (10.50 m) Friday afternoon with forecast rainfall, lower than the March 2022 flood peak. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) is expected to exceed the minor flood level (5.80 m) overnight Thursday into Friday. The river level is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (7.00 m) Friday morning and may reach around 9.80 metres during Saturday with moderate flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville is expected to reach the minor flood level (4.60 m) Friday afternoon. The river level may reach around 5.80 metres during Saturday with minor flooding. Minor flooding may occur along the Colo River. The Colo River at Putty Road may reach the minor flood level (2.70 m) overnight Thursday into Friday. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

