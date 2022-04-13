news, local-news,

What journey are you willing to take to bring hope and happiness into the world? This is the question being asked of the community by teenager Cassandra 'Cassie' Steenbeeke, who has cut-off her hair not once, but thrice, to donate to sick kids. The Arndell Angical College student, who is studying for her HSC, has launched a movement called Hope and Hair for Happiness, which challenges individuals to spread hope and happiness throughout the community. When Cassie was in Year 5, she looked in the mirror at her long, brown, curly hair, and decided to donate it to Variety Australia's Hair With Heart initiative, which makes real hair into wigs for people who have lost their hair due to a long-term medical condition. "I think this is a fantastic initiative and I am so grateful that last Friday I was able to donate my hair for the third time," Cassie said. "By donating my hair, I can make the world a little happier for a child who has faced the frightening reality of hair-loss due to medical conditions such as cancer or alopecia, which often impacts their confidence and self-esteem. A donated wig can be life-changing, igniting Hope for these children and their families." Cassie grew her hair for four years in preparation for the big chop and was able to chop-off 65 centimetres of hair. She was supported by Arndell Angican College teachers and students, who hosted a bright clothes mufti day and raised money for Variety Australia. Cassie's initiative, Hope for Happiness, embraces the idea that each one of us has a role to play in bringing happiness to those around us. Cassie recognises that in these challenging times it is easy to feel helpless and insignificant, so her initiative is about reminding us that we each have different gifts, talents and strengths - and that even a small act of kindness can brighten someone's day. "I am hoping that all the people who read this article will also be inspired to do an act of kindness," Cassie said. Donate to Cassie's fundraiser at https://bit.ly/3raqCls

