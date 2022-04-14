news, local-news,

When Glossodia resident Kevin Jones welcomes new recruits to the local State Emergency Service (SES), he gives them the following advice: "SES has to be a balance in your life." Mr Jones has been volunteering for NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit for 47 years, and he has been the Unit Commander for over 20 years, so he knows a thing or two about this particular balancing act. "I say to new recruits: your family and your work come first and SES needs to come third. Whatever time you can give outside of that is very much appreciated," Mr Jones said. The father of three and grandfather of five was born up at Werris Creek, one of eight children. His parents were school teachers and because of his dad's work, the family travelled around to remote schools. "We used to travel around to live in not-very-populated areas, like Scone and Singleton. That's how I learnt to share, by having seven siblings," Mr Jones said. He was a teenager when he was first introduced to the SES, by being given the opportunity to travel in a flood boat, and he was hooked. "You get out what you put into it. You have to be self-motivated to get satisfaction out of it," he said. "The challenge in my particular role is to share the love with everyone, to empower or delegate. The people who get the most satisfaction out of SES are those who are prepared to try different things and have a go - whether it's wrestling with the computer and looking at operational systems, or driving a flood boat on the river." Mr Jones said the biggest challenge of his role in the SES was making sure they maintain the service. "Because it's voluntary, we do have a bit of churn - it's no different to other workplaces in that respect," he said. "The challenge is to maintain momentum and make sure we have good people coming in and keeping the training going and making sure they're effective. "In the flood context, it's making sure we're connected with all the communities we look after. There are pockets of places like the Colo and Macdonald Valleys, those more remote and isolated areas, and we have to make sure we have their confidence and support." He said the SES Hawkesbury crew all supported each other when the going got tough. In his downtime, he rides motorcycles and goes camping with his family to keep sane. "It's good to be contributing to the community and you feel like you're achieving something and doing something worthwhile," he said.

