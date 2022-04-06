news, local-news,

The Labor party has announced, that if elected, they would commit $3.9 million to see upgrades to parks in Glossodia, Bligh Park and South Windsor. On Tuesday, April 5, Macquarie MP Susan Templeman was joined by Deputy Leader of the Australian Labor Party, Richard Marles, to make the announcement of Labor's committed investment in key sporting and recreational facilities at parks across the Hawkesbury. They announced that a Albanese Government would invest: Ms Templeman said that with the cost of living going up and people spending so much time at home due to COVID-19, it had never been more important to have quality, accessible parks close to home. "A draft masterplan for the Woodbury Reserve has already been developed by Hawkesbury City Council, but a master plan with no funding doesn't achieve anything," she said. "An Albanese Labor Government will invest $3 million towards those works so communities west of the river have a quality park close to home. "For Bligh Park and South Windsor this funding will be a welcome addition to work that has already begun in the area, and will see the parks become amazing spaces for local families." Ms Templeman said the funding would create playgrounds that cater for a range of age groups and can be enjoyed by both the young and young-at-heart. "This is a major investment in community facilities, a fight I have taken up alongside local residents for so long," she said. "I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working alongside locals and Hawkesbury City Council to deliver an amazing space for a community that has long needed this type of investment." Mr Marles said that Ms Templeman had been fighting for the people of the Hawkesbury in Canberra. "Be it the bushfires or the floods, or key local upgrades likes this, Susan knows how important these investments in the community are," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/a921e6f1-8bab-4cc3-b7c7-e3c216c3d0cf.jpg/r0_27_3280_1880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg