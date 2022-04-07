news, local-news,

Macquarie MP Susan Templeman has said that an Albanese Government would put nurses back into nursing homes, lift wages, and improve transparency and accountability under new plans to overhaul the aged care sector. Labor have put forward a five point plan that they say will: Ms Templeman said the plans would put security, dignity, quality and humanity back into aged care for older Australians and their families. "I've been a vocal advocate for aged care, and I know the stories I've shared from local aged care workers, operators, residents and their families has helped shape this blueprint for meaningful change," she said. "Anyone who has any connection to aged care recognises it's in crisis. The aged care workers who show up to work every day are doing their absolute best, but they will be the first ones to tell you the system is at breaking point. "We all need to remember that most of us will eventually need aged care in our lives, and it's time to set this broken system to right." Ms Templeman said that the Federal Government cannot be trusted to fix "their broken system". "Labor deeply believes that the older Australians who built this country deserve aged care homes that genuinely look after them," she said. "We will make aged care a place people want to work, knowing that they will be respected and valued for the unique work they do. "Labor's plan will change aged care in this country for the better, end the neglect and ensure older Australians and their families receive the care they deserve."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/3d3985dc-1267-4159-9447-4d5fd502feda.jpg/r0_286_3245_2119_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg