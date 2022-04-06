news, local-news,

The Hawkesbury and Windsor region has officially been reclassified as regional by the Australian Government Department of Health, allowing practises to hire more General Practitioners (GP). The Distribution Priority Area (DPA) status of Richmond-Windsor was considered by the Distribution Working Group. The factors that were considered include: many areas are still semi-rural, massive population growth, closure of after hours services and advice from the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN) that 16 practices have been unable to fill vacancies over five years. DPA status has been granted until the next DPA update on July 1,2022, and was made effective from March 24, 2022. Federal Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said that this will be a game-changer on top of the radical telehealth changes, making it easier to see a GP face-to-face if prefered. "Telehealth has been awesome for people in the Hawkesbury, freeing up more GPs to consult with more patients and providing an easy solution for people who are just looking for scripts, or suffering from COVID-19," she said. "But this latest news that Hawkesbury and Windsor have been reclassified to a rural status means practises may now hire from a bigger pool of doctors, making it easier to bring more GPs to the Hawkesbury. "Hawkesbury patients have participated in more than 645,000 online and phone consultations with doctors since the start of the pandemic. It's wonderful that telehealth is available, but this news will provide even further reassurance." Popular South Windsor Doctor and ex-Hawkesbury City Councillor, Warwick 'Doc' Mackay, was quick to welcome the news. "We should be considered regional rather than metropolitan, as we are so far from the city," he said. "This now means that we will be able to recruit doctors from a wider range of fields, meaning our community will have more choice and resources." Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the NBMPHN, helps support local general practices to attract, recruit and retain skilled primary healthcare professionals. Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay said they had been advocating for a review of the DPA status in the region for some time to help address GP shortages in areas like the Richmond and Windsor catchment. "We are delighted with this result," she said. "We were approached by several general practices in this GP catchment area, who have not been able to fill GP vacancies for a number of years, and helped support their submissions for the DPA to be reviewed. "This change will allow practices experiencing workforce shortages to recruit overseas trained doctors to ensure that people in the Hawkesbury have equitable access to quality primary healthcare services. "This will also help take the pressure off our current GP workforce who have been working at capacity, particularly over the last two years, through several disasters and the pandemic." The classification follows a successful application to have the outer-metropolitan status reconsidered by a federal government review. The exceptional circumstances review applications were considered by an independent working group, which made recommendations to Regional Health Minister, David Gillespie. More information about the review can be found here: https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/rural-health-workforce/classifications/dpa/request-review.

