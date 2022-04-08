news, local-news,

Hawkesbury City Council are asking the community for any and all 'Bright Ideas' they have for their towns, to help the community connect, beling and be involved. The Bright Ideas for Resilience project is supported by Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN) as part of the Australian Government's response to the 2019-20 bushfires. The bright ideas the community could recommend include something seen working in another town, a sport, hobby, social or community group, or something for others in the community. Council would also like to see residents in local committees to share what they think could take that committee to the next step this year. Whether that consists of workshops about grant applications and funding administration, committee capacity and development, governance and due diligence training, stakeholder collaboration or leadership development. Upcoming events: Deep Dive into Specific Grants: A deep dive into a grant opportunity that is relevant to the Hawkesbury Local Government Area. The workshop will explain and translate the grant bureaucratese into language that non-grant writers can understand. This will help potential applicants to make a clear go/no go decision about whether a grant program is suitable for their project. Grant Guidelines will be reviewed in detail and, if time permits, a review of the key parts of the application. Managing Your Project and Acquittals: Everything you need to know to ensure your project is delivered on time and on budget. No Grant? No Worries! Getting Your Project Shovel-Ready: Learn how to prepare a detailed project brief, what information to gather, and what attachments will be required. To let council know of a 'Bright Idea' by visit yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch or contact Council's Bright Ideas team via brightideas@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or 4560 4444 or Tracey Greenaway on 0428 212 948.

