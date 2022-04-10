news, local-news,

Applications for Hawkesbury City Council's Visitor Economy Business Mentoring Program are now open. Following the success of the Small Business Mentoring Program delivered in 2020, Hawkesbury City Council, Patrick Conolly, announce opening of the new program. "The program is being offered to existing local businesses as well as startups that have a business idea that will support the development of the visitor economy in the Hawkesbury," Cr Conolly said. The program is free of charge to successful applicants and is funded under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLERF) Grant received by Hawkesbury City Council. The funding will support and empower seven business owners and start-ups in optimising their business. "This grant funded program comes right at the time to help small businesses recover from the endless disruptions that have been happening since the bushfires in 2019/2020," said Cr Conolly. The Visitor Economy Business Mentoring Program has been designed and facilitated by independent mentors, business and tourism experts, Sparrowly Group. Sparrowly Group designed and delivered the 2020 mentoring program and has been working in the Hawkesbury in destination development, business resilience and recovery for a number of years. The program has been designed to be delivered in a group mentoring format for five sessions (four group sessions and a one-on-one session with a mentor). Limited places are available so interested businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at tinyurl.com/4kzukf7b. Applications will close at 5pm on Friday, April 22.

