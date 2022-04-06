news, local-news,

Hawkesbury Youthfest 2022 has been postponed due to current weather warnings and SES advice. Originally to be held on Friday, April 8 from 3:30pm to 7pm at North Richmond Community Centre, 33 William Street, North Richmond, the event will now be rescheduled. Youthfest is a free event for young people 12 to 25 years old as part of National Youth Week. Theme for Youth Week 2022 is It's up to YOU'th. It is a celebration of young people in the Hawkesbury and is proudly sponsored by North Richmond Community Centre, Hawkesbury City Council and Prismatic Events. Youth Week began as a NSW Government initiative in 1989, and has since grown to be a celebration of young people in every state and territory across the country. It is organised by young people, for young people, in communities across NSW and Australia. Following the success of the NSW Youth Week program, Youth Week became a national event in 2000. National Youth Week is jointly supported by the Australian government, state and territory governments and local governments.

