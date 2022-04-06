news, local-news,

Hawkesbury Library Service has returned to its normal operational hours, with everyone looking forward to welcoming the community back. At the Library visitors can again access the library collections, browse shelves and access the free Wi-Fi, public computers, and study space. Locations and hours: Hawkesbury Central Library - The Deerubbin Centre (Ground Floor), 300 George Street, Windsor: Richmond Branch Library - 29 West Market Street, Richmond: The library runs a range of programs and services to meet the different needs of the community. The Hawkesbury Family History Group continues to hold monthly meetings both in person and via Zoom on the second Wednesday of every month at 10am. Regular programs include: For preschool aged children, 'Storytime' has returned and is held every Tuesday during the school term at the Deerubbin Centre and every Thursday at Richmond. Both sessions start at 11am and are perfect for the three to five-year-olds. 'Rhymetime' at the Deerubbin Centre is offered for babies and toddlers every Monday during school term, from 10am-10:30am. Every school holiday the library runs fun programs for school aged children. During April school holidays the library will be running free writing workshops for school aged children and a reptile show for the whole family. This year the monthly 'Tuesday Night Book Chat' book club and 'Third Thursday Book Club', is joined by a new online book club called, 'Let's Talk About Books' that is run via Zoom, perfect for those who can't make it into the library in person. Participation in the book clubs is free and open to anyone. For more information contact the library on 4560 4460. Tech Savvy for Seniors courses will be held in April and May and are great for improving skills and confidence in using technology, including using Smartphones and Tablets. Booking for these sessions can be done using Eventbrite or you can call the library on 4560 4460. A free Justice of the Peace service is available at the Deerubbin Centre every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am-12pm. The service is run by trained volunteers and bookings are not required. Each Wednesday between 10am and 1pm the Western Sydney Community Legal Centre offers a free drop-in legal service at the Deerubbin Centre. A legal representative from Western Sydney Community Legal Centre will be on hand to discuss all matters pertaining to: To become a member at Hawkesbury Library Services, join for free at aurora.hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au/library/Join.aspx or visit the library during opening hours.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/18e27c3c-316c-4ddc-bca2-08aa95b07602.jpg/r0_435_3076_2173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg