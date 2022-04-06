news, local-news,

The discussion on a new skate park or BMX pump track has been opened up to the community by Hawkesbury City Council. The community has been invited to have their say on whether they would prefer a new skate park or BMX pump track, and whether they want it built in Bligh Park or South Windsor. Councillors resolved at the November 23, 2021 Council Meeting to explore options for locating a new skate or BMX facility. They have now selected two potential locations that would support either facility: Colonial Reserve at the corner of Colonial Drive and Guardian Crescent in Bligh Park, or Mileham Street Reserve at the corner of Mileham Street and Rifle Range Road in South Windsor. Residents can vote for their preferred facility and location at www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/bpsw. Voting closes Sunday, April 17. Council had also planned to hear suggestions and feedback from its youth at Youth Fest (April 8), prior to its postponement. The future delivery of the preferred option will be subject to available funding. This project has been developed to improve the options and variety of recreational facilities in the Hawkesbury. Hawkesbury Mayor Patrick Conolly said there was a lot of interest in the South Windsor and Bligh Park community for more facilities for local young people and families. "We have had lots of feedback from residents of Bligh Park and South Windsor that we need better spaces for our kids to safely ride their bikes, scooters and skateboards," he said. "We will be consulting closely with the community about the location and whether they want a skate park or BMX pump track, as well as some of the potential features. "Developing a strong proposal for this project will enable us to apply for the necessary grant funding to help make this plan a reality."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/a5329775-6aa7-437b-af7b-0733b3abbd3b.jpeg/r0_158_1320_904_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg