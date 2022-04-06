news, local-news,

One of the the Hawkesbury's most visited wetlands has been heavily hit by repeated flooding, but continues to survive. Pugh's Lagoon, in Richmond, has always been a popular location for families and visitors, but in recent years it has felt the sting of natural disasters. The lagoon has received much love from the Hawkesbury Environment Network (HEN), helping to restore and preserve the valuable wetlands. HEN's aim was to improve the margins of Pugh's Lagoon. In 2019 they received a Commonwealth Communities Environment Grant. Throughout 2020, they removed woody weeds and replaced them with a diverse range of native wetland species: local sedges, rushes, casuarinas and other small trees. Following the floods of March 2021, HEN - in attempts to restore the edges of the lagoon to its pre-flood state - cleaned the area of rubbish and debris, and once again had to remove weeds and replant trees that were damaged or ripped from the ground. HEN dedicated over 350 hours of volunteer work and 300 hours of professional bush regeneration to regenerate the wetlands of Pughs Lagoon. New informative signage had also been prepared by HEN and placed along the path on the south side of the lagoon. The signs tell the story of Pughs Lagoon from four different perspectives: the birds of Pughs, the lagoon's cultural heritage, indigenous information and biodiversity of the lagoon. Following this years floods, the trees around the lagoon, along with the new signage, were covered in mud and had been inundated with water, but fortunately this time round, HEN are confident that its plantings will survive. HEN chair Jocelyn Howden said that most of the plantings were aquatic species and were designed to live right on the edge of water. "I was talking to the council grounds person yesterday and he said he thought they'd all recover," she said. "As long as they got enough air in after the water receded, we think that a lot of them will recover. "The council also look after Smith Park and the Pughs Lagoon area ... and we've been doing all the weeding and plantings. "We've had good cooperation with the council, so, I think we'll probably be able to restore it without too much trouble."

