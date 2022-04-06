news, local-news,

The director of the hope4u Foundation, Diane Russell, was humbled after being named the Hawkesbury's NSW Woman of the Year 2022. The award recognised her outstanding contribution to the community. Ms Russell, who founded hope4u after the suicide of her son, said being awarded for her work was not why she started the foundation. The hope4u Foundation is a not-for-profit charity that provides counselling services and support networks to people dealing with loss. "We're trying to do a lot of prevention work and working with the families to understand, deal and cope with the grief," Ms Russell said. Ms Russell's son, Jason, was 31-years-old when he lost his battle to depression. He took his own life in 2015. She has since lost her youngest son, Aaron, also to suicide, at just 27-years-old. Following this, she became a volunteer in community groups supporting others that had family members die from suicide. Ms Russell believes there is so much stigma around suicide that people don't like to talk about it or say they are actually dealing with a grief that's very different. She said that it's an unexplained death and people don't always know the answers to why someone died. "I work in health," said Ms Russell. "But I didn't think that [Jason's death] would affect me, I guess, as much as it had. "So, I thought, 'how can I help other people not have to go through the process that I did?', because, I had work issues, I was grieving as a mum, I had other children; single parent; grandchildren .... how's this gonna affect them? "I couldn't find a service that was available that actually specifically could talk about suicide. Then I looked and researched on statistics and Lifeline - wonderful people, you can ring them up and talk to them - but they're not there when you're lonely, and you're on your own." Ms Russell wanted to find a service that assisted in prevention and reached out to people suffering from depression. "As much as you always look out for them, you still will sometimes miss the signs ... it's such a needed service out there," she said. "After you've lost somebody to suicide, how do you talk about it? People are still nervous and saying, 'Hey, I know that you've lost them, so how am I going to talk to you about it?'." The hope4u Foundation has been welcomed by the Hawkesbury community, members of parliament, and the council. "[Everyone's] been really supportive and helping my foundation grow. And that's really good," she said. "It's sad, because obviously growing means that we get in touch with a lot more people." Ms Russell said that she wants to make people aware that it's an okay thing to talk about suicide. "It does not in any measure, set off people to go and commit or die from a suicide," she said. "I think that's the biggest issue. A lot of people think if you talk about it, it will encourage people to die from suicide. In fact, it doesn't do that at all. Our research and statistics show it does not increase the suicide rate at all. "The whole idea is to talk about it, to decrease it. If we're saying 'Are you okay?', and reaching out to people then we've got a mention, they're at that point of suicide, talk about it and if they reach out to us, we're preventing a suicide."

