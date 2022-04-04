news, local-news,

Mark and Catherine Stannard own more than just a record store. Their iconic Hawkesbury business, Richmond Records & Music, was established in 1985 but when the Stannards took it over in 2019, they raised the bar. You can see the love the Riverstone family puts into the business. There are five rooms to explore, containing pre-loved vinyl, new vinyl, CDs, instruments and turntables, and the store is also a local go-to for band merchandise. The Stannards' son, Zac, is there on the day the Gazette visits, helping his dad build a workshop where Mr Stannard can hand-make his Dash Guitars line of guitars. There are two ranges - the Dash Bash and the Dash Harry, designed to suit everyone from the 'bedroom basher' to the professional musician. Mrs Stannard said there was nothing like them on the market: "Mark began designing them years ago but COVID created the perfect time to get them out there, when it was hard to get stock of other guitars in from overseas." Mr Stannard built a left-hand electric guitar for Hawkesbury band The James Brothers, and the lead singer from Whiteford is about to go on tour with a Dash Guitar. The brand has just made its first overseas sale, with an instrument going to England. "Because it's a whole new design, people are noticing. We've changed the whole look of the guitar - they're extremely unique," Mr Stannard said. "I want to take them to the next level in 2022. I want Dash Guitars to match the big brand names, Fender and Gibson." The Stannards said customers have appreciated the fact that Dash Guitars are Aussie-made, and each comes with a hand-made wooden case lined with velvet. Each is customisable and engraved with a unique serial number beginning with AAAOOO standing for Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi. Vinyl is still big in the industry. Mrs Stannard said some of her biggest-selling records were from Taylor Swift - one of the faces of Record Store Day 2022 (April 23) - and Harry Styles, showing that young people are becoming collectors. Richmond Records & Music has a second-hand vinyl listening room - a rarity in Sydney - allowing customers to see if their record works or has any scratches before they purchase it. For Mrs Stannard, watching customers walk in and find treasures in the second-hand vinyl is one of her favourite experiences. Seeing kids aged as young as 10 collecting vinyl is another. "I love seeing the joy on people's faces, when they see a record they had as a kid, and they show their own kids. This is my favourite room in the world for this reason," she said. "And if you see a kid buy an AC/DC record, you know their parents have taught them well." The Stannards support local music, and will stock - free-of-charge - local bands' CD and vinyl releases. They also host open-mic nights for local talent and will help promote their music on socials. "It's about keeping the music alive," Mrs Stannard said.

