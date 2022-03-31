Different, rare finds at Collectors' Plant Fair, Clarendon

news, local-news,

It's the weekend plant-lovers across the Hawkesbury have been waiting for: the annual Collectors' Plant Fair is returning to Hawkesbury Race Club on April 9 and 10. The Collectors' Plant Fair is an opportunity for attendees to pick up something unusual, or even rare - be it for their indoor or outdoor space - from over 100 specialist plant growers all in the one place. The fair has been running since 2005 and has grown to be Australia's largest. Andrew Harvie of Richmond is one of three growers that make up Andy's Rare Plants, the other two growing their plants in the Blue Mountains and Port Stephens where they can make use of different climates. Mr Harvie will be showcasing lots of bulbs this year, both South African and South America, including the rare and "very showy" Eucrosia mirabilis. "It's a South American bulb that was discovered in the mid-1800s that disappeared and they assumed it was extinct, then they rediscovered it a few years ago," he said. He'll also have a Ficus dammaropsis which he thinks "has the potential to take off" as a popular plant. "People like the Fiddle-leaf fig as an indoor plant, and this one has three or four times the size of those leaves," he said. Mr Harvie encouraged punters to come along to the plant fair to find "something different" to the mainstays found at retail outlets around Sydney. "This plant fair shows that the general public doesn't want the same old thing, they want something different. Support the fair, have a go, and don't be afraid - there's a lot of unusual plants here that aren't available anywhere else," he said. What's his favourite thing about the show? "The plants, number one. But also the like-minded people and getting to chat to fellow growers. We see customers come back repeatedly and we're making friendships, having camaraderie and the atmosphere is awesome," Mr Harvie said. Other local growers that will exhibit at the fair include the Australian Geranium Society, Clover Hill, Macquarie Native Orchids, Secret Garden & Nursery, and volunteer groups Mt Tomah RFS, Rotary Club of Richmond and St John Ambulance Hawkesbury. Buy tickets and find out more at collectorsplantfair.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/7ad2d986-5f9d-4b58-b313-c845172e4ae4.jpg/r17_0_3500_1968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg