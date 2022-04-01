news, local-news,

If a Sex and the City-style wardrobe and drinks by the pool sound like your style, then you won't want to miss the auction of 'Springcrest', a stunning home at 646 Grose Vale Road, Grose Vale with a price guide of $4 million to $4.4 million. McGrath NorthWest agent Greg Vincent said the property was "like a celebrity home", in a secluded location with electric gates. "It's so beautifully tucked away from everything - it's a private little oasis," Mr Vincent said. "You look out over the valley and rolling hills. It's almost like living on a country hillside but you don't have the maintenance of the 100 acres you're looking at. The way they've designed it, there is the feeling of space." Vendors Elisha and Spencer Rice bought the estate in 2015 and have made major improvements including a new wing designed by local architect Barbara Tarnawski. "The transformation is amazing. What they've done with the extension, the layout, there's a secret passage between the living area and the gym area - you push on the bookshelf and in you go," Mr Vincent said. There has been interest in the estate from all over Sydney, including potential buyers from the Northern Beaches to locals, and some who've been bought out by developers in the north-west growth corridor. Another nearby property, at 74 Patterson Lane, recently fetched $5.2 million at auction - a new Grose Vale suburb record. "This is a similar style home [to Patterson Lane]," Mr Vincent said. The property has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 11 car spaces and a two-bedroom studio. The land is 3.6 hectares (8.896 acres) and is fully fenced. It features Australian hardwood parquetry floors and travertine paving, copper downpipes, a vast main suite with opulent dressing room, and dam, water storage, solar system, shed for equine use, paddocks and bocce lawn. The property will go to auction on April 30. Details at https://bit.ly/3IVIM0d

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/0eb981dc-59ed-4e2c-8716-4aa82569a1d1.jpg/r2_51_990_609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg