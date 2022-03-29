Minor to moderate flood warning for Colo, Hawkesbury Rivers

news, local-news,

Moderate flooding is possible at Putty Road early Wednesday morning, and minor flooding is likely at North Richmond Tuesday night, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has warned. Recent rainfall across the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley has caused river level rises in its upper tributaries. Further rainfall is forecast across the Valley on Tuesday into Wednesday. This situation is being actively monitored and revised predictions will be provided as necessary, the BoM website states. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.80 metres) Tuesday night. The river level may reach around 4.00 metres Wednesday morning, with minor flooding. Further rises are possible. The Colo River at Putty Road is likely to exceed the minor flood level (2.70 metres) late Tuesday afternoon. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (5.70 metres) early Wednesday morning. Further rises are possible. READ NEXT: NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit advised affected residents to take the following actions now: For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts, visit:

