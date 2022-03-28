Flood watch issued for Hawkesbury, Colo, Macdonald Rivers
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a flood watch for parts of the Hawkesbury Nepean catchment.
Minor flooding is possible in the catchments listed from Monday, March 28 until Tuesday, March 29. Catchments likely to be affected include:
- Hawkesbury and Lower Nepean Rivers - Minor flooding
- Colo River - Local flooding
- Macdonald River - Local flooding
The situation is being actively monitored and updated flood watches and warnings will be issued where necessary over the coming days, BoM wrote on its website.
NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit advised the following:
- Residents and businesses, in low-lying areas along these river systems and adjoining creeks, should monitor their river and creek conditions
- Residents and businesses, in low-lying areas along these river systems and adjoining creeks, should prepare for the possibility of flooding
- Pumps and farm equipment should be relocated to higher ground
- Horses and livestock should be relocated to higher ground that will not become an island if flood heights increase
- Residents in low-lying areas likely to be flooded should make plans to leave when advised to do so. Ensure you take pets and valuables with you.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Follow NSW SES on Facebook @NSWSES or the website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
Go to latest Weather and Warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
For the latest Rainfall and River heights visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/greatersydney.shtml
For road closures visit www.livetraffic.com.au or Hawkesbury City Council Disaster and Emergency Dashboard at disaster.hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au