Flood watch issued for Hawkesbury, Colo, Macdonald Rivers

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a flood watch for parts of the Hawkesbury Nepean catchment. Minor flooding is possible in the catchments listed from Monday, March 28 until Tuesday, March 29. Catchments likely to be affected include: The situation is being actively monitored and updated flood watches and warnings will be issued where necessary over the coming days, BoM wrote on its website. NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit advised the following: READ NEXT: For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. Follow NSW SES on Facebook @NSWSES or the website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au Go to latest Weather and Warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ For the latest Rainfall and River heights visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/greatersydney.shtml For road closures visit www.livetraffic.com.au or Hawkesbury City Council Disaster and Emergency Dashboard at disaster.hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au

