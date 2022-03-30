news, local-news,

Hawkesbury Business Events is bringing a free Hawkesbury Conference to the region, connecting local businesses. The Hawkesbury Conference 2022 - Innovation and Inspiration is an annual event tailored to the Hawkesbury business community. Local speakers who share connections with the area will seek to inspire innovation for business-owners and their businesses, encouraging them to discover innovative methods of operation and grow their networks. "Here you will have the opportunity to uncover the inspiration to overcome challenges and obstacles, and to meet likeminded individuals who share your passions and experiences," the invitation states. Speakers are as follows: The Hawkesbury Conference will take place on Monday, March 28, 9am until 3pm, at the Windsor Function Centre, 7 Dight Street, Windsor. The conferenc includes morning tea and a two-course lunch to accompany a panel discussion on resilience and recovery for our business community. There will be networking opportunities. Tickets are free but registration is necessary at https://bit.ly/3LcN4Sy

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/1449363a-befb-414c-bbc9-a9e455742cf7.jpeg/r2030_367_3395_1138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Free Hawkesbury Business Conference to connect Hawkesbury businesses