When the RSPCA announced it would host a NSW Community Flood Relief Point at South Windsor to get supplies to owners affected by the recent floods, it didn't expect to be met with such demand. The RSPCA team set up its tent at the South Windsor Family Centre on Friday, March 18, handing out hampers including all manner of pet supplies, from food and leads, to beds and collars. According to a representative: "Our relief point in South Windsor had a near non-stop line of people for over three hours, with pet bedding, shampoo, and flea-tick-worming treatments most in demand. "All pet beds we had on the day were gone in the first half hour. We appreciate the continued donations of pet products from Petbarn and encourage pet owners to come down to our future relief points to get everything they need for their pets. "The stories we heard on the ground were confronting - a lot of people were only just recovering from last year's floods." To meet the ongoing demand, three additional relief days have been planned. They are as follows: Richmond Riverstone South Windsor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/8d74c1b3-695a-4cb9-9dea-cdb65fcee45b.jpg/r0_1655_3024_3364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

RSPCA to return with more pet hampers for flood-affected families