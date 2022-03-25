Mental health campaign targets young adults at Hawkesbury pubs, clubs

news, local-news,

Have you ever used drinking as a way to cope, been worried about a mate's mental health, or started drinking to overcome anxiety? These questions are being asked of young adults through a new campaign to support them with their mental health and coping strategies, that is spreading across the Hawkesbury. The initiative, called Never Have I Ever, was launched by DrinkWise and Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, with the support of ReachOut, at Tates Hotel Windsor. The campaign, which will be rolled-out at 28 pubs, clubs and bars throughout the Macquarie electorate, provides reminders on posters, coasters, bathroom stalls and bar mats to encourage young people to think about their own and their mates' experiences with drinking and mental health. The messages utilise the methodology behind a drinking game sometimes popular with young adults called Never Have I Ever, in which players take turns listing potential experiences they've never had, and include the website for ReachOut - a resource that helps under-25s find information about and support for mental health issues. The campaign follows research from ReachOut that showed a large increase in the number of young people feeling more negatively about the future, compared to before COVID-19 (44 per cent versus 20 per cent pre-COVID), and that 8 per cent of respondents may be turning to alcohol or drugs during tough times. With the recent floods, there is added concern that these feelings of stress and anxiety might be heightened for local young people. The idea to connect with young adults in a place where they gather came from the Macquarie Electorate Youth Advisory Group, which consults with Ms Templeman on youth matters in the electorate. Caitlin Daley, 20, a member from North Richmond, said she thought the campaign was "really exciting", and it was the subtle approach to messaging that she thought would resonate with young people who "don't like interventions". "Being a young adult is hard, but especially so in the last few years. The youth in the Hawkesbury area have had to cope with bushfires, flooding and COVID. We've missed a lot of birthdays, formals, seeing our loved ones and lots more. The pubs in the Hawkesbury area are a central spot for the locals, so to have a campaign that can remind us that we always have support is amazing," Ms Daley said. Ms Daley said the campaign was all about reminding young adults that "you have help if you need it and you're not alone". She said isolation due to COVID-19 was a big factor affecting a lot of her peer network, "quite a few" of whom had experienced problems with mental health or alcohol. "So many people aged 18-20 have missed out on being able to go out and have fun and meet people. If they go out they have to sit down with a mask on. We don't know how to socialise anymore unless it's over our phones, which is terrifying," she said. Ms Templeman said: "This is an idea from young people, for young people, to encourage them to start a conversation with their mates that might lead to reaching out for help. What we all want them to know is that struggling with your mental health is not something to be ashamed of, but something that everyone can experience and should be spoken about." The initiative is backed by the Australian Hotels Association NSW, and NSW Director of Liquor and Policing, John Green, said the group was pleased to support the campaign. "Pubs are integral to our local communities - and they are essential for rebuilding communities on the other side of a crisis - especially after COVID and the recent floods. We want to ensure that as people come back together at licensed venues, to socialise, have a meal, catch up with friends and family, they also use these opportunities to talk about local issues and support each other," Mr Green said. ReachOut CEO, Ashley de Silva, said young people had been "disproportionately impacted by the pandemic" and for many their mental health had been impacted. "Our communities are now facing new challenges, including the floods. The Never Have I Ever campaign is a timely reminder that ReachOut is a vital mental health support service for young people. This campaign is powerful because it calls out unhelpful coping strategies such as turning to alcohol," Ms de Silva said.

