Call for contributions from all levels of government in flood recovery

A call for timely contributions from all levels of government to help rebuild flood and storm-damaged Hawkesbury infrastructure has been made, to ensure the region is built back better and more resilient. Macquarie MP Susan Templeman welcomed Shadow Minister for Local Government, Jason Clare, to the Hawkesbury on March 18, alongside Hawkesbury Deputy Mayor Barry Calvert, where they saw first-hand the massive additional damage carved out of the landscape at Cornwallis by floodwater. Ms Templeman said that last year's flood caused serious damage to Cornwallis Road, cutting it in two and eating away at land on either side. "Hawkesbury City Council wasn't able to complete the repairs to the drain caused by that flood, and now it's an even bigger job due to the damage from this year's flood," she said. "[Landowners and turf farmers] have now suffered millions in damages in two years, and until there is a solution found for the area, will remain very vulnerable. "It's just one example ... of a bill that is going to run into the tens of millions of dollars and require additional expertise to be completed - and we need other levels of government to collaborate so that remediation can be done in a timely way. "We also need governments to be willing to fund repairs that make the infrastructure more resilient, not just to the same standard. I think there's agreement broadly about this at a local level." Cr Calvert, the current President of the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC), said he was keen to ensure that councils in Western Sydney received adequate funding to recover. "In particular, I raised with Jason that current grants only allow councils to replace infrastructure back to its original standard," he said. "The problem with that approach is if the floods destroyed that infrastructure this time, then they will likely destroy them again next time. "The obvious approach should be to improve the infrastructure so that it is more likely to survive the next floods event. [This] would contribute to the area becoming more resilient. "I am also suggesting that State and Federal government consider allocating recovery funding on a regional rather than a Local Government Area (LGA) level ... so that councils could share resources and planning to make sure that reconstruction does not start and finish at an LGA boundary. "WSROC would be very happy to play a role in providing a more regional approach."

