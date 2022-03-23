news, local-news,

The last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Hawkesbury to witness the devastation caused by the recent flood crisis. He warned the insurers of any Hawkesbury home damaged by the recent floods, to "pay out" suggesting locals who experience difficulties should contact the Liberal Candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards. "Pay out. That's what I'd say to them. And to honour their contracts. For those who have been able to have that flood insurance, they expect to be supported. That's why you take it out," Mr Morrison said. The Prime Minister suggested that Ms Richards could pass on any complaints from Hawkesbury residents and that both he and Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, would be willing to "take up" issues directly with insurers. During the visit, Mr Morrison visited the Emergency Operations Centre at Windsor Police Station where he thanked NSW Police, SES, RFS, Resilience NSW, the ADF, Hawkesbury City Mayor Patrick Conolly and Ms Richards. Ms Richards said that it was clear the Prime Minister was impressed with the local response. "He congratulated Mayor Patrick Conolly and General Manager Elizabeth Richardson on their efforts and singled Hawkesbury SES Unit Commander, Kevin Jones, for his hard work rescuing people and ensuring our isolated communities were fed," she said. "Hawkesbury people are resilient, and we look out for one another. I have been moved to witness so many acts of kindness, bravery, and selflessness throughout this crisis. "Our community is made up of very special people." Mr Morrison also thanked the defence personnel on the ground in the area saying they were part of a 6,000 strong force operating across the country as part of Operation Flood Assist. He added that in the Hawkesbury alone, the government had paid out 8,671 claims and $7 million in Commonwealth Disaster Payments and Recovery Allowance grants. Mr Morrison also visiting the staff and volunteers of Hawkesbury's Helping Hands (HHH). "Scott Morrison visited our grassroots organisation to see first hand the work we are doing, not only on the ground every day, but all the behind the scenes work and preparedness we continue to do in response to the recent flood relief and support for the community", said HHH co-founder, Linda Strickland. "We sincerely appreciated the visit from the Prime Minister and Jenny today. "My volunteers and I have been working day and night to ensure our isolated residents are fed and have the supplies they need. It was lovely to have Scott and Jenny take the time to see what we do." Richards also took the Prime Minister to the home of Chloe Konispoliatis and Darren Vaughanm, whose property had been devastated by floodwater. "Seeing the damage to Chloe and Darren's property today was just awful," said Ms Richards. "The clean-up is going to be monumental. "The Prime Minister spent plenty of time with Chloe and Darren, taking in all the damage to the house and the outside acreage, as well meeting their cow 'Peaches', who needed to be moved to safety as the waters rose to engulf their entire first floor. "The task ahead for the Hawkesbury will be full of challenges, but we will get through it, with the right leadership and the correct support in place."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/a6ab2fa4-7574-41f9-9247-ffe39632c7e8.jpeg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg