A group of local teens are swimming laps this month in the hopes of raising thousands of dollars for ReachOut, in memory of a friend lost to suicide. Gemma King and her friends will be swimming throughout March (as far as 100km each) as part of the Laps for Life campaign, which helps ReachOut ensure young people have the support they need to be happy and well. Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said they were taking part in the fundraiser in memory of their friend, Clayton Peacock, who was just 14-years-old when he died last year. "Clayton has been remembered as a polite, caring and respectful young man who was a keen sportsman and cherished friend," she said. "His death affected so many people - his footy teammates, Hills Sports High peers and primary school mates - and by doing this fundraiser, his friends are helping to ensure support can get to where it's really needed to help save lives." Ms Templeman met with the group at Hawkesbury Oasis in South Windsor recently, where they will each complete their own lap goals throughout the month. Gemma King, who has done Laps for Life before, said she was doing it to raise money for mental health. "And this year I am dedicating it to my mate, Clayton," said Gemma, who will be swimming 100km," she said. "We were in the same class at school together. Our team has raised more than $4,300 so far, and we'd like to raise heaps more." The team is determined to meet their goal. "The flood may have interrupted some of their swims, but these teens are determined to hit their target," Ms Templeman said. To donate to the team, visit lapsforlife.com.au/fundraisers/gemmaking/laps-for-life.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/46170d28-955c-40e4-9e00-93109a9d6537.jpg/r0_154_6000_3544_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg