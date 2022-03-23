news, local-news,

The NSW Government wants community ideas by the end of March to help ensure the best projects are funded through a new program called WestInvest. WestInvest seeks to deliver transformational projects to enhance communities and create jobs throughout Western Sydney. Hawkesbury City Council is one of 15 councils in West and South-West Sydney that will be eligible for up to $400 million in funding as part of the first wave of the $5 billion WestInvest program. Everyone in the Hawkesbury is encouraged to submit suggestions for support in ways they want and need. Hawkesbury Mayor, Patrick Conolly, welcomed the NSW Government's announcement that the Hawkesbury will receive funding under the new WestInvest community enhancement fund. "I welcome the announcement of extensive funding for local projects, and I look forward to seeing our community's input so we can target this funding on eligible projects such as community infrastructure, open space, arts and culture facilities and job creating projects," he said. "I would also like to call on the government to invest in key infrastructure projects for the Hawkesbury that will improve public transport, key road projects and educational and health outcomes. "I encourage all Hawkesbury residents to jump online and have their say on how the NSW Government project fund should be spent." The NSW Government will deliver the new $5 billion program to improve community well-being and aid economic recovery, making a real difference to life in 15 Local Government Areas. WestInvest funding will be provided to build new and improved facilities that will deliver community benefit and help turbocharge economic recovery across six areas: A total of $3 billion will be made available for NSW Government agencies to deliver projects that are ready to go and will benefit local communities. Feedback from the community will help determine which projects are funded. Residents can submit ideas by Thursday, March 31 at haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/westinvest.

