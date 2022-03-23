news, local-news,

Higher speeds on NBN fixed wireless services or greater data limits on Sky Muster services are set to hit the Hawkesbury as the Federal Government provides a boost. Investing $480 million, as part of the Government's plan for a stronger future, the boost is expected to provide access for up to one million premises in regional, rural, and remote Australia and in peri-urban areas. The Government says it recognises the importance of investing in critical infrastructure, such as the NBN, to meet the demands of the growing economy and help Australia reach its goal of becoming a top ten data and digital economy by 2030. Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher, said by using the latest 4G and 5G wireless technology, the upgrade would extend the coverage range from a tower and allow higher speed services to everyone served by the tower. "This means more people can be served by NBN fixed wireless," he said. "It means higher speed services on the NBN fixed wireless network; and it means higher amounts of data can be used by households and business customers. The upgrade will expand the fixed wireless footprint coverage by up to 50 per cent, enabling 120,000 additional premises to access fixed wireless services instead of Sky Muster satellite services." The total cost of this network upgrade is $750 million, with the remaining $270 million being contributed by NBN Co out of its own funds. The upgrade will see NBN offer new higher speed services to the fixed wireless network: 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) to all 750,000 premises able to access the new, expanded coverage footprint, and a 250 Mbps service will be available to 85 per cent of premises. This upgrade also means big benefits for NBN satellite users, as some existing NBN satellite customers will move to fixed wireless, freeing up capacity on the satellite network. As a result, NBN Co will be able to offer an almost immediate increase in average data allowances for NBN Sky Muster satellite users. Average monthly data allowances for standard Sky Muster plans will increase to 55 Gigabytes (GB) in the short term, increasing to 90GB once the fixed wireless upgrade is complete in around two years' time. Federal Labor Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said that any belated improvement to Hawkesbury NBN was welcome, but it was not clear exactly what the local benefit would be. "The main thing people want to see is expanded fibre and better mobile service, but they also want telecommunications that are more robust given the natural disasters we face," she said. "During the floods, wireless towers failed and left people without any communications because they're not built to withstand the conditions. "I want to see a more robust telecommunications service as well as improved speeds, and that still means we need much more fibre in the system." Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said faster wireless speeds in the Hawkesbury would be welcomed by local communities. "This is terrific news for those people who have struggled with coverage with the new arrangements providing additional reach, as well as greater speeds," she said. "It's going to be welcomed by businesses, and of course, workers in the Hawkesbury that have spent so much time at home during the pandemic, [which highlighted the investment's importance]. "I know how important internet access is to a busy family. Families in the Hawkesbury will be happy to hear that there will be much higher speeds during the busy times in the evening." For more detail on NBN Co's fixed wireless network, visit nbnco.com.au/learn/network-technology/fixed-wireless-explained.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/f2b0cdf5-5684-4fce-9491-08e4cf1fb1d2.jpeg/r0_77_481_349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg