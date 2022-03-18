news, local-news,

Live Traffic NSW is warning drivers to allow extra travel time and exercise caution along Bells Line of Road between Richmond and North Richmond due to changed traffic conditions. What appears to be roadworks and temporary traffic lights on Bells Line of Road are currently causing huge amounts of traffic on Bells Line of Road (Friday 3pm), particularly between Old Kurrajong Road and Chapel Street, Richmond. Live Traffic NSW says there are changed traffic conditions at North Richmond on Bells Line of Road (North Richmond Bridge) over Hawkesbury River between Pitt Lane and Chapel Street. The bridge has been affected in both directions since March 16 at 3.21pm. Transport for NSW are attending. "Allow extra travel time, exercise caution," the website stated. For updates, keep an eye on livetraffic.com

Delays on Bells Line of Road between Richmond, North Richmond