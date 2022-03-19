Crowne flood recovery will be 'ongoing', community pitches-in

news, local-news,

As residents continue to clean-up their homes that were touched by flood-waters, so too do local businesses, including Hawkesbury's much-loved Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley, which sustained damage in the downstairs areas of the hotel. Though none of the accommodation or internal public spaces were affected, some of the facilities in the low-lying areas of the property came under around a metre of floodwater as it rose from nearby Rickabys Creek. The entire property - including the golf course - was under water and it also entered the lower functions rooms including offices and the Villa Thalgo Day Spa - the latter of which was mid-way through renovations. Stephen Wills, general manager Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley, said though the Crowne Plaza was still open, there was a big clean-up ahead. "It's going to be ongoing for a while," Mr Wills said. "Last year the flood came up to the building, but not in the building. This year, it came up about another metre into one of our ballrooms - but we still have two others - our offices, our on-site laundry and our day spa." He said the day spa might take a few months to complete now that the flooding had set back the renovations. He said the ballroom could take a few weeks to dry and air out. "We have all the carpet out, and we are making sure the moisture levels are OK to put the carpet back on, and that there's no moisture in the walls," Mr Wills said. "We had a lot of gardens under water and they will bounce back reasonably quickly. We don't really think there's a lot of structural damage down there, it just needs to be cleaned up, so we've had pressure washers going around the clock to clean the garden paths and decking." Volunteers from other hotels and resorts owned by the same company as Crowne Plaza, IHG, made their way to the Hawkesbury to help begin the extensive cleanup at their sister hotel last week. Mr Wills said the work these volunteers put in, as well as other volunteers from the Hawkesbury community, was a silver lining. "We saw people pull together and the local community came to our aid. It's been really heartwarming," Mr Wills said. "That's something you don't see everywhere, and I've worked in a lot of hotels at a lot of different places and you just don't get that community spirit we have in the Hawkesbury." He said a saving grace was that the hotel was able to continue trading all the way throughout he flood. READ MORE: "We had quite a lot of people evacuated from the local area, they were asked to leave their homes, and they were able to stay with us," Mr Wills said. He thanked the NSW SES Hawkesbury unit and other local disaster recovery groups for their support. The weekend of Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, the hotel donated $5 from every booking in its Harvest Restaurant to Hawkesbury's Helping Hands to thank them for their efforts helping flood-impacted residents.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/6fd6bc12-21fd-45a7-bff2-da9881f5bbbf.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg