Our finest flyball pups look to defend their title at Canberra nationals

A pack of pacey pooches and their people pals will make the trek to Canberra this weekend to contest the 2021 Flyball Nationals. The contingent from the Norwest Thunderdogs Flyball Club includes a mix of breeds, from terrier to border collies and all in between. The championships will be held from March 12 to 14 at Belconnen Dog Obedience Club at Mitchell. Our local group club will be looking to add to their titles, which since formation in 2004 is close to 20, and includes the major division win at the last nationals. The Norwest Thunderdogs is home to the fastest flyball team in the country, holding the current official record of 15.987 seconds - beating 12 previous records since 2007, all held by previous Thunderdogs. The Norwest team boasts having won First Division at the National Championships in 11 of the last 13 years, as well as taking our eight lower division championships. The majority of club members reside in the Hawkesbury and neighbouring Hills local government areas, and the squad are regulars in community events like Hawkesbury Fest at Governor Philip Park, Windsor. For the uninitiated, flyball is a canine team sport, which involves lots of high-speed activities the dogs enjoy, including running, jumping, fetching and retrieving. The event is a relay race between two teams of four dogs. Each dog must jump over four hurdles each placed 3m apart, retrieve a ball by triggering a flyball box and then return over the hurdles to the finish line. The team with the fastest time and the least amount of errors wins that race. Almost any dog can be trained to compete and it generally takes around a year to get them to competition level. The sport started in the late 1960s in Southern California, USA. The first official tournament was held in 1983. Norwest will send 29 flyball dogs - and their handlers - to Mitchell, ACT, to compete. The team is one of nine that will represent NSW. Making the trek will be small breeds including pomeranians, Shetland sheepdogs and terriers, and other faster, working breeds including kelpies, border collies and koolies. Due to COVID, the last nationals were held in 2019 at Wacol, Queensland. That time round the Thunderdogs finished first in Divisions one and five and came second in division three.

Our finest flyball pups look to defend their title at Canberra nationals