news, local-news,

Flooding in the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley is easing, where river levels along the Hawkesbury River have fallen below the major flood level. Moderate flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury at North Richmond, Windsor and Sackville, while minor flooding is occurring at Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry. Minor flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) is currently at 10.26 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) is currently at 10.69 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville is currently at 7.82 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland fell below the moderate flood level (6.10 metres) around 06:00 am Friday and is currently at 6.02 metres and falling, with minor flooding. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry fell below the moderate flood level (3.50 metres) at 4:15 am Friday and is currently at 3.42 metres and falling, with minor flooding. The Colo River at Putty Road is currently estimated to be near 4.25 metres and falling, with minor flooding. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/59f582a8-4323-4b02-8665-daee595d2975.png/r0_6_2122_1205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg