Hawkesbury River drops to moderate levels at Windsor, North Richmond
Flooding in the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley is easing, where river levels along the Hawkesbury River have fallen below the major flood level.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury at North Richmond, Windsor and Sackville, while minor flooding is occurring at Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road.
The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) is currently at 10.26 metres and falling, with moderate flooding.
The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) is currently at 10.69 metres and falling, with moderate flooding.
The Hawkesbury River at Sackville is currently at 7.82 metres and falling, with moderate flooding.
The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland fell below the moderate flood level (6.10 metres) around 06:00 am Friday and is currently at 6.02 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry fell below the moderate flood level (3.50 metres) at 4:15 am Friday and is currently at 3.42 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
The Colo River at Putty Road is currently estimated to be near 4.25 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
- Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.
- Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it undercover, away from areas likely to flood.
- Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.
- Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
- NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
- RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
- Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/greatersydney.shtml
- Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
- Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
- BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW