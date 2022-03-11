Flood damage 'worse than last year': Hawkesbury Council

news, local-news,

The damage posed to the Hawkesbury valley from the March 2022 flood, including facilities belonging to Hawkesbury City Council, is worse than last year, though the extent of the destruction is yet to be determined. With water levels still at 10.46 metres at Windsor Bridge and 10.04 metres at North Richmond Bridge this morning, access to water-logged areas will be impossible for a number of days. Will Barton, Director Infrastructure Services at Hawkesbury Council, said crews will assess the damage as soon as it is safe to do so. READ MORE: "While Council won't be in a position to assess the damage to its public infrastructure assets until the flood waters recede and safe access is possible around the LGA, it is clear that this flood was higher, of a longer duration of inundation and combined with flash flooding and high winds, all of which will no doubt have combined to inflict much more damage than that experienced last year. The impact to Council's assets alone is expected to exceed that of last year," Mr Barton said. "The recovery phase began today [Thursday] and our understanding of the impacts will improve with each passing day as residents and business owners are able to return to their properties, emergency services and defence personnel can undertake damage impact assessments and Council inspectors can access more of our assets."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/ad62b7cb-29c9-4158-9029-c7820fa4a14d.jpg/r10_388_4150_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg