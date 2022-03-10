Small businesses donate cheer to Hawkesbury flood relief effort

news, local-news,

In times of crisis, Hawkesbury businesses give back to their community. While many local businesses did their bit to support flood-affected residents this week, here are two. Donut King Richmond Marketplace gave trays of cinnamon doughnuts to the NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit via Hawkesbury Councillor Sarah Richards. Donut King franchisee, Andrew Horne, said it was a way to give back to the community who had gone through so much hardship through two floods, fires and COVID-19. "For me it's a way to say 'I'm thinking of you guys'," Mr Horne said. "A lot of my regular customers come from these far-flung places." The cinnamon delicacies were transported by Ms Richards to the SES headquarters at Wilberforce, where they were divided-up to include in relief packages for residents along the Hawkesbury River. The local SES has been busy this week delivering relief packages via boat and air to places like the Macdonald and Colo Rivers, where people are trapped by flood waters. Mr Horne said he hoped the donuts were enjoyed by the community, as well as by members of the SES. "As long as they were eaten and enjoyed, it doesn't matter to me," he said. READ MORE: He said he had visited many community members during the COVID-19 lockdowns when he was delivering DIY doughnut-making kits to residents in Wilberforce, Glossodia, Cattai and McGraths Hill. "It's really interesting how the community manages to get back up on its feet after times of hardship," Mr Horne said. "You see this sense of hope and resilience and it's extraordinary. "I'm just doing my little bit to spread some cheer to the community and I also want to see people keep coming into Richmond Marketplace and supporting our local businesses. "One of the neat things about doughnuts is that unless you are gluten-intolerant most people will eat a doughnut. They're a sweet treat, a little bit self-indulgent and that's the beauty of them. At the end of the day, if I can bring a bit of cheer to an otherwise ordinary day then I'm happy to do it." The Deli LaNa at Kurrajong has been giving away free coffee to emergency services personnel this week, to say 'thank you' for their work during the flood. Ms Page has been tracking her progress via The Deli LaNa Kurrajong page on Facebook and has now given away free coffee to personnel from Red Cross, SES, Police, RFS and Ambulance Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/ebe13de9-347a-4065-b472-e4619892080f.jpg/r0_108_2048_1265_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg