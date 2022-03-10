news, local-news, Hawkesbury City Council, SES, Patrick Conolly

With the Hawkesbury River levels peaking at North Richmond and Windsor yesterday (Wednesday, March 9), the community now awaits for the water to recede before recovery can fully begin, said Hawkesbury City Mayor Patrick Conolly. Cr Conolly was stuck in isolation with COVID-19 during the first days of the flood crisis, but has now had the opportunity to get out among the community, and lend a hand where he could. He said that it was a relief to be able to get out on the ground again and that he spent Tuesday looking at some of the areas affected by the flood, including McGraths Hill - which was evacuated that evening. "I went over to Castle RSL, which was the evacuation centre, and spent most of the night there last night (Tuesday)," Cr Conolly said. "Just making sure that the people, when they were coming in, had a face from the Hawkesbury there, making sure they had anything they needed and that it was all set up. "But the centre was very well set up and people had moved onto accommodation fairly quickly, so, that was good. "I had some onsite briefings this morning ((Wednesday) and had a look at the river. And then it's just been fielding phone calls from people who need things in different places and trying to work out how to get it to them." Cr Conolly said that unfortunately it won't be a quick return and to get stuck into recovery as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting the river is unlikely to recede quickly. "It's important that people don't return back to their properties until they're given the all clear by the SES," he said, "We need to make sure the water is gone and then we need to make sure that it's safe to be back there, in terms of making sure there's no contamination, making sure there's no issues with utility connections and those sorts of things. "So there's a bit more of a process than just wait for the water to get down and get back in there, and we do want to encourage people to make sure they get the advice from the SES, that it's safe to be there before they go back." Cr Conolly also said that the SES and other community groups had been doing an amazing job at resupplying the various people that are in isolated pockets throughout the Hawkesbury. "Often people are calling and saying that they are isolated in places, they need food or anything," he said. "So we're dealing with Hawkesbury Helping Hands in some instances, but also coordinating with Mountains of Joy, and also the SES, to actually get things out to people. "I think everybody's getting what they need," he said. "But if you are stuck and you need something, you just have to call the SES, and they're the ones to log the job with and then they'll get it to you."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/214d03f5-dac0-4a40-82a1-f5d40a0d2fd9.jpg/r0_320_4032_2598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg