Hawkesbury River at Windsor hits peak, begins falling

The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) peaked at 13.80 metres around 7am Wednesday and is currently at 13.69 metres and falling, with major flooding above the March 2021 flood, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM). The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) peaked at 14.13 metres around midnight Tuesday into Wednesday and is currently at 13.50 metres and falling, with major flooding. Major flooding is also occurring along the Hawkesbury River at Sackville, Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry, while minor flooding is occurring at Penrith. The BOM said Sackville peaked at 10.60 metres around 1pm Wednesday and is currently at 10.52 metres and falling. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland peaked at 8.70 metres around 1pm Wednesday and is currently at 8.50 metres and falling, with major flooding above the March 2021 flood. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry is estimated to have peak around 5.10 metres Wednesday afternoon, with major flooding above the March 2021 flood. The latest river height information for Wisemans Ferry is not currently available, the BOM said. READ MORE: Moderate flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road. There, levels peaked at 13 metres around 6am Tuesday (estimated), with major flooding and the level is currently around 8 metres (estimated) with moderate flooding.

