Financial support has been extended to Greater Sydney Local Government Areas (LGAs) that have been impacted by the current flooding disaster. On Saturday, March 5 the Federal Government activated the Disaster Recovery Payment (DRP) and the Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) to support more communities in NSW. There are 29 LGAs that the support has been extended to, including the Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains, Penrith and Blacktown. The DRP is a one-off, non-means tested payment of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child. It is available to eligible people in affected LGAs who have suffered a significant loss, including a severely damaged or destroyed home or serious injury. Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience, Senator Bridget McKenzie said the Federal Government had been swift to make financial help available because help was needed now. "We continue to closely monitor the flood emergency and our hearts go out to those people whose lives are being devastated," she said. "We have made financial help available now because we know the economic impact of disasters like these are felt long after the flood water recedes. "There will be some very tough, days, weeks and months ahead for thousands of people in Queensland and New South Wales, and the clean-up and recovery process will take time." The DRA will also be provided in the same affected LGAs. It assists employees and sole traders who experience a loss of income as a direct result of a major disaster. DRA is payable for a maximum of 13 weeks and is taxable. Equivalent financial assistance will also be available to eligible New Zealand citizens ('non-protected' Special Category Visa, subclass 444 holders) affected by the floods. Minister for Government Services, Senator Linda Reynolds CSC said Services Australia has paid over $100 million in DRP and DRA to people impacted by the Queensland and New South Wales floods. "Supporting communities through crisis is what Services Australia is geared to do, and staff stand ready to process claims as quickly as possible to assist disaster-impacted communities," she said. "I encourage impacted residents to check their eligibility for the Disaster Recovery Payment and the Disaster Recovery Allowance on the Services Australia website, before lodging a claim for assistance. "The easiest and quickest way to claim the Disaster Recovery Payment and Disaster Recovery Allowance is online through myGov. Ms Reynolds said if people required support to claim, they could call the Australian Government Emergency Information Line on 180 22 66. "People who have more immediate priorities in these local government areas have 6 months to claim payments," she said. "Services Australia's response has adapted to the unfolding flooding situation. We are working directly with Queensland and New South Wales emergency authorities and staff are being deployed to multiple evacuation centres and recovery centres as soon as it's safe to go into these areas. "Mobile Service Centres are also being pre-positioned. To provide further support, we are also pausing Centrelink debt raising and new debt recovery in the affected locations." Liberal Senator Marise Payne, urged flood-affected residents to apply for assistance. "Both the State and Federal Governments have moved quickly to activate support for our Western Sydney communities impacted by these awful floods," she said. "Over 69,000 disaster payments have now been paid by the Federal Government to support people impacted by these floods, totalling $83 million. "The Hawkesbury Nepean region is of particular concern given the very large swelling along the two rivers, the Federal Government will be working closely with the NSW Government and local authorities throughout the recovery process." Ms Payne said that he own community of Penrith had seen extraordinary acts of kindness and selflessness. "I know that has been repeated a thousand times over across the breadth New South Wales as emergency personnel, volunteers and residents work together to save lives and support each other," she said. "The impact to local infrastructure, particularly our local roads, has been severe, and of course the toll events like this take on people's mental health is very concerning. "The Federal Government stands ready to provide further assistance, and as with the bushfires we will work with communities on what will be a long road to recovery." Online claiming via myGov is available 24/7. The Australian Government Emergency Information Line is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm local time and this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm local time. For more information on support available, visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/disaster.

