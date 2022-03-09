Hawkesbury River flooding steady at Windsor, North Richmond

news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology is reporting the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond and Windsor is steady this morning (Wednesday), in good news after another sleepless night for many Hawkesbury residents. Overnight, the flood gauge at Windsor was tipped by the BoM to encroach on 1978 levels and residents in Mulgrave and McGraths Hill were issued evacuation orders. An evacuation warning was issued and is current for eastern parts of Windsor as well. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor was 13.79 metres and steady, with major flooding, at 9.45am Wednesday. The BoM warned it could peak near 13.8 metres around 11am. This is still 0.66 metres off the 1978 level when it reached 14.46 metres, but 0.88 metres higher than the March 2021 flood when it reached 12.92 metres at Windsor. Numerous homes were without power in the Hawkesbury on Wednesday morning, with outages in areas including Windsor and South Windsor due to flooding, according to Endeavour Energy. READ MORE: The Gazette has contacted Endeavour Energy to find out when power is due to return to the affected homes. Meanwhile, major flooding above the March 2021 event is still occurring along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond, Sackville, Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond peaked at 14.13 metres around midnight Tuesday into Wednesday and was at 13.77 metres and steady at 9.36am. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville is approaching a peak near 10.60 metres Wednesday morning. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland is approaching a peak near 8.70 metres Wednesday morning. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry may reach around 5.10 metres Wednesday morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/7eceacb0-433f-416f-8326-3687cfb05184.jpg/r10_388_4150_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg