Update: Evacuation order issued for McGraths Hill and Mulgrave

UPDATE: 5.50pm, Tuesday, March 8 NSW SES has upped the evacuation warning to and "order" and is calling on McGraths Hill and Mulgrave residents to vacate the suburbs no later than 8.30pm this evening. The order affects all properties east of Windsor Road from South Creek to Brennan Dam Road, north of Killarney Chain of Ponds, west of McKenzies Creek. Includes the whole of McGraths Hill suburb. SES suggest using the following evacuation route to move to safety outside the flood affected area: The SES warn the floodwaters may isolate those who decide to remain, leaving them trapped without power, water and other essential services. They warn, it may also be too dangerous to carry out a rescue. Those leaving the area are urged to say with family or friends at accommodation outside of the flood area. Castle Hill RSL will be opened as an emergency evacuation centre. The SES recommends residents: *********** ORIGINAL STORY An evacuation warning has been issued for residents of McGraths Hill and Mulgrave. NSW SES advises this includes all McGraths Hill residents and businesses and the following: all properties east of Windsor Road from South Creek to Brennan Dam Road, north of Killarney Chain of Ponds, west of McKenzies Creek. The SES warn the floodwaters may isolate those who decide to remain, leaving them trapped without power, water and other essential services. They warn, it may also be too dangerous to carry out a rescue. Those leaving the area are urged to say with family or friends at accommodation outside of the flood area. Castle Hill RSL will be opened as an emergency evacuation centre. More rain is expected to fall across the Hawkesbury overnight. At the time of this post the Hawkesbury River at Windsor had risen to a high of 13.16m and was deemed rising. Meanwhile the level at North Richmond was 13.86m yet falling. Major flooding above the March 2021 level is also occurring along the Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry. Also subject to major flooding are the Nepean and Colo rivers. For updates and information throughout the evening:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/29e7d5b6-25b6-4c1b-80aa-48320ee469ce.JPG/r11_0_1321_740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Update: Evacuation order issued for McGraths Hill and Mulgrave