Stagnant floodwater serves as perfect mosquito breeding ground
Local News
In the coming days expect to see Hawkesbury Council staff around the region setting up mosquito traps.
Considering the vast volumes of stagnant water that will be left behind from the current flooding, it is a timely initiative.
In a release this afternoon, council states: "pools of stagnant water create the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. It only takes two to three weeks to produce large numbers of mature mosquitoes".
The council will set about placing traps when weather permits and access is possible.
In the meantime, it offers the following tips on avoiding mosquito bites and preventing infection:
- cover up while outside with loose, light-coloured clothing and covered footwear
- avoid being outdoors at dawn and dusk
- apply insect repellent on exposed skin that contains DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus
- use insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units and mosquito coils to help repel mosquitoes
- cover openings such as windows and doors with insect screens
- remove water-holding containers outside your house where mosquitoes can breed
- protect rabbits with mosquito proof hutches and keeping indoors in early morning and evening
- when camping ensure your tent has flyscreening in good condition.
Council also suggests the following to help stop the chances of mosquitoes breeding around the home:
- remove all water-holding rubbish from around the yard
- regularly flush out pot-plant bases
- keep guttering clear
- mow lawns regularly and clear any areas of moist, tangled undergrowth
- make sure openings of septic tanks and water tanks are covered and screened securely.