In the coming days expect to see Hawkesbury Council staff around the region setting up mosquito traps. Considering the vast volumes of stagnant water that will be left behind from the current flooding, it is a timely initiative. In a release this afternoon, council states: "pools of stagnant water create the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. It only takes two to three weeks to produce large numbers of mature mosquitoes". The council will set about placing traps when weather permits and access is possible. In the meantime, it offers the following tips on avoiding mosquito bites and preventing infection: Council also suggests the following to help stop the chances of mosquitoes breeding around the home:

Stagnant floodwater serves as perfect mosquito breeding ground