Road closures around the Hawkesbury - Tuesday, March 8
Local News
Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel in Sydney, including the Hawkesbury, with many roads affected by flooding.
Road closures in the Hawkesbury on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 8, include:
- Windsor Bridge, North Richmond Bridge and Yarramundi Bridge are closed.
- Windsor: Hawkesbury Valley Way is closed between Moses Street and Percival Street.
- North Richmond: Terrace Road is closed between Bells Line of Road and Brahma Road.
- Between McGraths Hill and Cattai: Pitt Town Road, Cattai Road and Wisemans Ferry Road are closed.
- McGraths Hill: Windsor Road is closed between Pitt Town Road and Macquarie Street.
- Maraylya: Cattai Ridge Rd is closed between Street Johns Road and Halcrows Road.
- Schofields: Grange Avenue is closed at Eastern Creek.
- Riverstone: Garfield Road West is closed between Richmond Road and Railway Terrace
- Colo: Putty Road is closed in both directions at the Colo River, and East Kurrajong Road is closed.
Many other roads are closed around Sydney.
Transport for NSW has advised anyone who needs to travel to take extreme care, allow plenty of extra time and never drive through floodwaters.
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.