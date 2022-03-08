news, local-news,

Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel in Sydney, including the Hawkesbury, with many roads affected by flooding. Road closures in the Hawkesbury on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 8, include: Many other roads are closed around Sydney. READ MORE: Transport for NSW has advised anyone who needs to travel to take extreme care, allow plenty of extra time and never drive through floodwaters. For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/a9eecbc8-6d9c-4193-a632-8673769716d3.jpg/r6_388_4146_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg