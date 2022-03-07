news, local-news,

With the heavy rainfall over the weekend and forecast rainfall for Tuesday, March 8, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has assessed renewed rises for the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo Rivers. Heavy rainfall over the past week has caused major flooding in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley. Further heavy rainfall over the weekend has caused renewed and prolonged flooding along the Upper Nepean, Nepean, Hawkesbury and Colo Rivers, where minor to major flooding continues. BOM stated: "Renewed rises and major flooding similar to the March 2021 event are possible along the Hawkesbury river". They also assessed renewed rises similar to last week's river levels are possible along the Nepean and Colo Rivers. A Severe Weather Warning for Heavy Rainfall that includes the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley is current. Major flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond and Putty Road, and major flooding is expected at Penrith and Windsor and downstream. Further rises to levels similar to March 2021 event are possible from Tuesday. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) may reach around 14.40 metres Tuesday morning, with major flooding and similar to the March 2021 event. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) is likely to exceed the major flood level (12.20 m) overnight Monday into Tuesday. The river level may reach around 12.90 metres during Wednesday, with major flooding and similar to the March 2021 event. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville may reach the major flood level (9.70 m) during Wednesday, similar to the March 2021 event. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland is likely to exceed the major flood level (7.60 m) during Tuesday. The river level may reach around 7.80 metres overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with major flooding and similar to the March 2021 event. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry is likely to exceed the major flood level (4.20 m) around 04:00 pm Monday. The river level may reach around 4.40 metres overnight Monday into Tuesday with major flooding and similar to the March 2021 event. Major flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road. The Colo River at Putty Road may reach around 11.50 metres Monday evening with major flooding. Further rises are possible. The Nepean River at Penrith is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (7.90 m) early Tuesday morning. The river level may reach the major flood level (10.40 m) Tuesday evening. Macquarie MP Susan Templeman has warned the community to be prepared for what could potentially come. "It all depends on the volume of rain that falls and where it falls," she said. "And obviously, the Bureau of Meteorology can't give an exact prediction, but they are saying that it may rise to the levels that we've got in 2021, at North Richmond and Windsor. "And then we already know there's very serious flooding already around Colo, Wisemans Ferry, up into the MacDonald Valley, Sackville and Lower Portland. "I think everybody really needs to be prepared for what might be a very challenging night ... it all depends on the rain." Ms Templeman said it would be a challenging time given there were some hopes that the flood waters would've receded enough to reopen access across the river. "But all of this will, at the very least set things back," she said. "What that means is that people who are low on fuel and food really do need to reach out so that they can get supplies. "There are some challenges in doing that now ... So, if people get really stuck, they should reach out for help. "They can contact Hawkesbury Helping Hands, who are trying to do what they can to fill the gaps, as is Mountain of Joy. But it's going to be a challenging time." In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/718bf9cf-1ad2-42ee-88ff-1516cdf2e72d.jpeg/r0_76_1017_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg