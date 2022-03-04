news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have reported that river levels have likely peaked along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond and Windsor Bridges. Major flooding continues at North Richmond, but it was reported by BOM that levels peaked on Thursday afternoon, March 3. River levels at Windsor peaked slightly below the major flood level (12.20 metres) early on Friday morning, March 4. Renewed river level rises and moderate to major flooding is still possible with further heavy rainfall forecast from Sunday. Catchments are saturated following the recent heavy rainfall and further rainfall is forecast over the weekend which may result in renewed river level rises and prolonged flooding. The situation is being closely monitored and revised forecasts and warning updates will be provided if required. Moderate flooding is occurring at Sackville and Lower Portland. Minor flooding is occurring at Penrith. Moderate flooding is expected at Wisemans Ferry. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) peaked at 12.95 metres around 02:45 pm Thursday and is currently at 11.97 metres and slowly falling, with major flooding. The river level is likely to remain above the major flood level (10.50 m) during Friday into Saturday. Renewed rises possible over the weekend. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) peaked at 11.99 metres around 02:30 am Friday, with moderate flooding, and is currently 11.76 metres and steady, with moderate flooding. The river level is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (7.00 m) during Friday into the weekend. Renewed rises possible over the weekend. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville is approaching a peak near 8.30 metres, with moderate flooding. Renewed rises possible over the weekend. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland is likely to peak near 6.30 metres early Friday afternoon, with moderate flooding. Renewed rises possible over the weekend. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry may peak near the moderate flood level (3.50 metres) early Friday afternoon, with the high tide. Renewed rises possible over the weekend. The Nepean River at Penrith peaked at 8.10 metres around 03:00 am Thursday with moderate flooding and is currently at 5.27 metres and slowly falling, with minor flooding. The river level is likely to remain above the minor flood level (3.90 m) during Friday. Renewed rises possible over the weekend. Moderate flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road. The Colo River at Putty Road has peaked near 6.50 metres Friday morning, with moderate flooding. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/17a7d800-2895-4edf-8916-334618c7516f.jpg/r0_387_4896_3153_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg