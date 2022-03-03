news, local-news, Bureau of Meteorology, Windsor, North Richmond

With further heavy rainfall predicted, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have advised that major flooding possible to continue along the Hawkesbury River. BOM stated in update at 3:40pm on Thursday, March 3, that; "River levels at North Richmond and Windsor are expected to remain below those observed during the March 2021 event". "Along the Hawkesbury and Lower Nepean Rivers Major flooding continues at North Richmond where levels are approaching a peak. River levels are continuing to rise at Windsor where major flooding may develop Thursday evening." "Further heavy rainfall is forecast today and into Friday which may result in extended and higher flood peaks." Further rainfall is forecast over the weekend which may result in renewed river level rises. The situation is being closely monitored and additional warning updates will be provided if required. Warragamba Dam commenced spilling around 03:00am Wednesday. A flood watch is current for the Macdonald River. Minor flooding is occurring at Penrith, Sackville and Lower Portland. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) is approaching a peak around 12.90 metres where river levels are currently steady, with major flooding. An extended and higher flood peak is possible. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) is may peak near the major flood level (12.20 metres) Thursday evening. An extended and higher flood peak is possible. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville may exceed the moderate flood level (7.30 m) Thursday evening. The river level may reach around 8.00 metres during Friday, with moderate flooding. Further rises possible. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland is likely to reach near the moderate flood level (6.10 m) Thursday evening. Further rises possible. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry may reach the moderate flood level (3.50 m) during Friday. River levels may remain near the moderate flood level during Friday with forecast rainfall. Moderate flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road. The Colo River at Putty Road may reach around 6.50 metres Thursday evening, with moderate flooding. Renewed rises are possible. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/d2a86e15-3c27-472d-bbda-a54c17953603.jpg/r0_249_4896_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg